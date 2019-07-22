App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

IMFA's Sukinda, Mahagiri mines bag awards in MEMC week

The main objective of the annual event, organised under the aegis of Indian Bureau of Mines, is to create awareness towards conserving mineral resources, and protecting environment in and around the mines.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Two mines of the Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (IMFA) received top honours at the 21st Mines Environment & Mineral Conservation (MEMC) week held.

Sukinda Mines Chromite (SMC) bagged the first prize for Systematic and Scientific Mining and the third prize in the Publicity and Propaganda category, a company release said.

Similarly, the Mahagiri Mines Chromite (MMC) got the first prize under the category of Underground Mining and Overall Performance, among 78 mines that participated in the MEMC week celebration.

Close

The Best 'Paryavaran Bandhu' Award was conferred upon Sudhanshu Patni, Deputy Head, Mining Business Unit, during the celebration held last week.

First Published on Jul 22, 2019 12:42 pm

tags #Companies #IMFA #India

