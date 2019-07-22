IMFA's Sukinda, Mahagiri mines bag awards in MEMC week

Two mines of the Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (IMFA) received top honours at the 21st Mines Environment & Mineral Conservation (MEMC) week held.

Sukinda Mines Chromite (SMC) bagged the first prize for Systematic and Scientific Mining and the third prize in the Publicity and Propaganda category, a company release said.

Similarly, the Mahagiri Mines Chromite (MMC) got the first prize under the category of Underground Mining and Overall Performance, among 78 mines that participated in the MEMC week celebration.

The Best 'Paryavaran Bandhu' Award was conferred upon Sudhanshu Patni, Deputy Head, Mining Business Unit, during the celebration held last week.

The main objective of the annual event, organised under the aegis of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), is to create awareness towards conserving mineral resources, and protecting environment in and around the mines.