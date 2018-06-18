Images of foldable smartphone from Samsung's cancelled ‘Project V’ leaked: Report

There have been rumours of Samsung launching a foldable smartphone for sometime now, and the South Korean tech giant had recently teased that it could release a foldable device this year.

However, images of a smartphone model believed to be from Samsung's stable have been leaked online. Photos of the device code named "Project V" suggest that the company had explored a foldable smartphone few years, but decided to shelve the project.

The handset looks quite similar to the ZTE Axon M, the leaked images show. The design of the handset resembles Samsung’s Galaxy S6 or the Galaxy Note 5.

As per an NDTV Gadgets report, the handset features a clamshell-like design with two different displays where it appeared to show two home pages at the same time when flipped open.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the report.

The device seemed to be attached by a pivot. The foldable device was reportedly named “Project V” and given SM-G929F as its model number. Going by the model number, the device is believed to be in the same group as the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge and Galaxy S7. This suggests that the foldable phone was likely under development around 2015-16.

The report also suggests that “Project V” was cancelled a couple of years ago and the leaked photos do not necessarily reflect what the company could be currently developing the foldable device.