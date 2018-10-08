IL&FS Wind Energy up for sale: Report

In a bid to raise funds, beleaguered Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) has put IL&FS Wind Energy on sale and mandated HSBC to find them a buyer, as per a report in Mint.

The estimated value of one of India's largest wind energy platform's energy project portfolio is Rs 4,500 crore and it has been on the market for about a month.

The decision to sell this unit comes after the plan to merge it with Orient Green Power Co (OGCP) failed.

The Centre superseded the IL&FS board on October 1 and appointed a six-member board led by Uday Kotak. The company is faced with a debt of Rs 91,000 crore.

"Even as the government has stepped in, they will have to sell assets to take care of the debt that has been raised," sources said.

It is possible that all past deals may be put on hold or reviewed, as the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is now involved and the valuations might undergo change.

India’s wind energy sector no longer has the feed-in tariff regime, which ensured a fixed price for wind power producers. Now it has tariff-based competitive auctions.

An OGPL spokesperson said that after their confidentiality agreement with IL&FS Wind Energy expired in August 2017, they can no longer comment on any steps taken by IL&FS to create value for their respective stakeholders.

The beleaguered company has been planning the asset monetisation since the beginning of August, and it has received many offers for its road and infrastructure projects. It was reported that many potential buyers who had discussed deals with the previous board had inquired about the way forward after government’s superseded the board.

IL&FS has divested some of its assets in the past few years. IL&FS Securities Services was sold to IndusInd Bank in July, IL&FS Energy Development sold 49 percent stake to Japan’s Orix Corp, while IL&FS Engineering and Construction is in talks with Saudi Binladin Group to raise capital.