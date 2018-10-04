App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IL&FS Transportation Networks pays interest on non-convertible debentures

The interest payment was due on September 30 on a category of rated, listed, secured and redeemable NCDs

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Even as Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) grapples with a cash crunch, its group company IL&FS Transportation Networks has paid interest on its secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures due September 30.

The IL&FS group is currently dealing with a financial crisis, having defaulted on several interest payments on its debt instruments since August. The group owes a total of Rs 91,000 crore.

The market took IL&FS Transportation Networks' announcement as a positive cue. The stock was trading at Rs 34.80 per share at 11.15am, up 8.24 percent from the previous close.

On October 3, rating agency ICRA downgraded a series of debt instruments of IL&FS Transportation Networks. These included non-convertible debentures (NCD), term loans, preference shares as well as commercial papers.

Except one NCD, where the rating has been withdrawn, all other instruments have been downgraded to ICRA D. The instruments with this rating are in default or are expected to be in default soon.

Stating its rationale, ICRA said that the rating reflects irregularities in debt servicing by the company.

The first signs of trouble in the IL&FS group emerged in June when it defaulted on inter-corporate deposits and commercial papers (borrowings) worth about Rs 450 crore. Over the next three months, rating agencies also downgraded its long-term ratings.

Among IL&FS' group companies, its financial services arm IL&FS Financial Services also defaulted on interest payment on commercial papers four times in September. It also defaulted on seven debt repayments between September 12 and 27, according to a statement to the exchanges.

Takeover of the board

NCLT approved the takeover of IL&FS board by government nominees on October 1, saying mismanagement at the crisis-ridden financier makes it a fit case for supersession of the board under Article 241 of the Companies Act.

A new six-member board led by veteran banker Uday Kotak will take charge of the company. The other members are former SEBI chief GN Vajpai, ICICI Bank Chairman GC Chaturvedi, Tech Mahindra's Vineet Nayyar, and former bureaucrats Malini Shankar and Nand Kishore.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 11:47 am

