App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IL&FS, other NBFCs making timely repayments, says Bank of Baroda chief

Of the total debt of IL&FS of Rs 91,000 crore as on March end 2018, banks have lend about Rs 57,000 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bank of Baroda's exposure to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) and non-bank lenders is 'fully performing' currently, even as the debt-strapped company has defaulted on several of its debt obligations.

Since August, IL&FS has defaulted on multiple repayments of its debt instruments which have had a contagion impact across the banking and largely the non-banking financial company (NBFC) sector.

"As of now, these accounts we have with IL&FS and other NBFCs also are fully performing. Tomorrow what it will be, we will have to talk tomorrow," said PS Jayakumar, MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda.

Of the total debt of IL&FS of Rs 91,000 crore as on March-end 2018, banks have lent about Rs 57,000 crore.

related news

Without sharing any numbers, Jayakumar said his bank continues to lend to NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs) despite concerns of more defaults and lack of confidence in the non-banking lenders' market.

“We continue to lend to NBFCs and HFCs in line with our total exposure to them. Some exposures are increasing. Overall, we also have portfolio caps,” Jayakumar said, adding, in due course normalcy gets restored.

NBFCs, which are battling liquidity crisis, plan to approach the government and the central bank seeking support to weather the capital crunch. Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), a self-regulatory organisation for NBFCs, is set to meet the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) next week and write to the government for support amid restricted access to capital, sources told Moneycontrol recently.

According to Jayakumar, “Over a period of time, all performing NBFCs, the good quality portfolio will always have customers.”

On fears of any exposure to NBFCs slipping into non-performing assets (NPAs), the Bank of Baroda chief said his bank is well capitalised to take care of stressed scenarios and bulk of the exposure is at project levels.

Merger process in 4-6 months

On the government-proposed merger of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda, Jayakumar said all the three banks have approved the merger and it has now been sent to the government for approval through its alternative mechanism.

The entire merger process will take another four to six months, he added.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 05:41 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Business #Jayakumar #mergers #NBFCs #NPAs #RBI

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.