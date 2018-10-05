App
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IL&FS may require equity infusion to the tune of Rs 30,000 cr: Report

IL&FS Group’s total debt as on March end 2018 stood at over Rs 91,000 crore. Its non-executive chairman Uday Kotak suggested the debt levels could further increase

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Financially-troubled Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) will require Rs 25,000-30,000 crore equity infusion, a newspaper report says, quoting estimates by a Singapore-based analytics specialist on distressed debt.

“It will also have to take an impairment of at least Rs 150 billion (Rs 15,000 crore) before recovering a single rupee from its subsidiaries," a news report in the Business Standard said today, quoting a report by REDD Intelligence.

The required equity infusion is much higher than the proposed capital raising of Rs 4,500 crore, which the former board of IL&FS had sought through a rights issue.

On October 4, the new board of the debt-strapped infrastructure lender met for the first time to objectively view the company’s finances. It ascertained subsidiaries of IL&FS to be at 348, previously known to be 169.

IL&FS Group’s total debt as on March-end 2018 stood at over Rs 91,000 crore. Its non-executive chairman Uday Kotak suggested that debt levels could further increase.

The report quoted REDD’s note, dated September 27 as saying: “We estimate the equity required to right-size the balance sheet is Rs 295 bn (Rs 29,500 crore), equal to the standalone borrowings at IL&FS and ITNL (IL&FS Transportation Networks). Excessive holding company leverage was used to finance parent contributions in operating subsidiaries.”

REDD estimates IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) and other financial subsidiaries of the group have Rs 25,000 crore in financial assets and Rs 3,000 crore in equity, the report quoted.

IL&FS’ consolidated fixed assets, including concessions, are Rs 61,000 crore. Based on a leverage of two (debt to equity), this would require an equity contribution of Rs 20,300 crore.

IL&FS also has Rs 8,700 crore in equity investments, loans and advances, and receivables from associates — these should form part of equity and not be leveraged, according to REDD. All three would bring the total equity requirement to Rs 32,000 crore, the note concluded.
