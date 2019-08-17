IL&FS Engineering and Construction company secretary, compliance officer quits

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company, part of the troubled IL&FS group, on August 17 said its company secretary and compliance officer Saheli Banerjee has resigned.

"Saheli Banerjee has tendered her resignation from the post of company secretary and compliance officer of the company from the close of business hours on August 16, 2019," IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company said in a BSE filing.

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company, however, did not elaborate on the reason behind the resignation.