IL&FS crisis: New board likely to meet on October 4 in Mumbai

The newly constituted board of debt-laden IL&FS is likely to meet on October 4 in Mumbai to prepare a 'first-hand assessment' report that will look at the quantum of crisis as well as a plausible solution to fix the 'huge mismatch' and misrepresentation of facts, a senior government official said on October 3.

"The new board, headed by Uday Kotak, is waiting for regulatory approvals (from RBI and SEBI) before the meeting starts," the official said.

A preliminary assessment report by the new board is expected to be submitted before October 8, when the case is due at NCLT. A comprehensive action plan or a blueprint will be prepared in two weeks, the official said.

On October 1, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the takeover of IL&FS board by government nominees, saying mismanagement at the crisis-ridden financier makes it a fit case of supersession of the board under Article 241 of the Companies Act.

The decision to supersede the existing board was taken after MCA’s Regional Director, Mumbai submitted a report from that brought out serious ‘corporate related deficiencies’ in the IL&FS holding company and its subsidiaries.

The board was suspended and a new six-member board led by veteran banker Uday Kotak was constituted. The other members are former Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chief GN Vajpai, ICICI Bank Chairman GC Chaturvedi, Tech Mahindra's Vineet Nayyar, and former bureaucrats Malini Shankar and Nand Kishore.

The official also said that the company will honour the short-term payment obligations, while long-term borrowing is likely to be rolled over.

Over the past one month, IL&FS has defaulted on payments and is sitting on total liabilities of Rs 91,000 crore—a result of its mismanaged borrowings in the past. The crisis at IL&FS spilled over to bond and stock markets, with yields rising and stock prices tumbling.

According to an official statement from the Finance Ministry, the government noted that the consolidated financial statement of the IL&FS holding company and its subsidiaries exaggerated the value of their non-current assets by showing intangible assets worth over Rs. 20,000 crore.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is also investigating into the company's business after serious complaints on some its companies surfaced.

"SFIO is expected to submit its report in a month," the official said.

While the government did not state that this is a case of 'fraud', an investigation by SFIO is needed due to 'mismanagement and misrepresentation' by the company’s board.

Incorporated in 1987, IL&FS is a large Systemically Important Non-Deposit Accepting Core Investment Company (CIC-ND-SI) and has several infrastructure assets that played a major role in infrastructure development and financing in the country. It has 169 group companies, which includes subsidiaries, joint venture companies and associate entities.