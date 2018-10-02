App
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2018 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IL&FS board revamp: Govt is cleaning up financial institutions, says SBI Chairman

The National Company Law Tribunal approved the takeover of IL&FS board by government nominees on October 1

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
It is not just the streets of India that are getting cleaner under the government's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission). A similar 'clean up act' in financial institutions is also being witnessed, said State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar, referring to the takeover of IL&FS' board.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Swachh Bharat event in Mumbai on October 2, Kumar said once the 'clean up' in the financial sector is complete, the health of the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector will improve.

Referring to the government's action relating to the debt-hit Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), he said, "The government is on an aggressive drive of cleaning up the country's financial institutions. This will led to a healthy financial sector."

SBI owns 6.42 percent equity in crisis-stricken IL&FS.

The SBI Chairman was also asked about the reduction in ATM cash withdrawal limit to Rs 20,000 a day from Rs 40,000 from October 31. Kumar said almost 99 percent customers have a much lower cash withdrawal pattern and that a cut in the limit will help curb potential frauds.

IL&FS debt crisis

The first signs of trouble in the IL&FS group emerged in June when it defaulted on inter-corporate deposits and commercial papers (borrowings) worth about Rs 450 crore. Over the next 2-3 months, three rating agencies downgraded its long term ratings.

IL&FS, which has missed more than five debt payments since August, has filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The company sought some ‘accommodations’ from NCLT for itself and 40 group units under the Companies Act.

Among the group companies, its financial services arm IL&FS Financial Services also defaulted on interest payment on commercial papers four times in September. It also defaulted on seven debt repayments between September 12 and 27, the financial services arm of IL&FS informed the stock exchange.

IL&FS group has over Rs 91,000 crore in debt.

Takeover of the board

NCLT approved the takeover of IL&FS board by government nominees on October 1, saying mismanagement at the crisis-ridden financier makes it a fit case for superseding of the board under Article 241 of the Companies Act.

A new six-member board led by veteran banker Uday Kotak will take charge of the company. The other members are former SEBI chief GN Vajpai, ICICI Bank Chairman GC Chaturvedi, Tech Mahindra's Vineet Nayyar, and former bureaucrats Malini Shankar and Nand Kishore.
First Published on Oct 2, 2018 10:40 am

tags #Business #Companies #ILFS #SBI

