IL&FS approaches NCLAT seeking release of Rs 145cr held by Gujarat discom

Debt-ridden firm IL&FS has approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking the release of around Rs 145 crore held by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.

A two-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice S J Mukhopadhaya has issued notice to the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam over the IL&FS plea.

NCLAT has directed to list the matter for next hearing on October 15.

According to senior advocate Ramji Srinivasan appearing for IL&FS, the matter relates to payment of five IL&FS wind energy companies.

IL&FS had approached Gujarat Energy Regulatory Commission regarding this but could not get relief there.

IL&FS Group, which has a total debt of above Rs 90,000 crore, is going through debt resolution plan.