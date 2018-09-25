IL&FS seeks relief from insolvency; largest shareholder LIC open to increasing stake

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) has sought relief from being dragged to the insolvency court as it attempts to restructure its loans after a series of defaults on bonds issued by it.

IL&FS, which has missed more than five debt payments since August and has been downgraded by three rating agencies as a result, has filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The company has sought some "accommodations" from NCLT for itself and 40 group units under the Companies Act, according to a disclosure it made to the stock exchanges.

"Company has filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal... in respect of itself and 40 other group companies (the Identified Group Companies)...," it said.

The debt-strapped non-banking infrastructure lender is now attempting to arrive at a compromise with its creditors outside of the insolvency courts.

Crisis and its impact

Meanwhile, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), IL&FS' biggest shareholder with a 25.34 percent stake, has said that it is making all efforts to resolve the cash-crunch at IL&FS and that it had not ruled out increasing stake in the company.

LIC was planning to infuse Rs 700-800 crore into IL&FS, subject to the latter sharing a detailed plan of action for debt reduction. However, a board meeting held on September 15 was inconclusive, with Hemant Bhargava stepping down from the Chairman's post at IL&FS.

Sources told Moneycontrol that LIC is still willing to consider capital infusion if the roadmap for debt reduction is clear. A decision on the quantum of funding will be taken after IL&FS' board meeting on September 29.

A senior LIC official said that the insurer has not received any official communication from the government on the IL&FS investment issue.

As at the end of March 2018, IL&FS' total outstanding debt stood at Rs 91,091.31 crore at the group level, with most of its operating assets owned by its subsidiaries. Around Rs 5,756 crore of the company's debt is due for repayment in the next one year.

Amid this liquidity crisis, the infrastructure lender defaulted on inter-corporate deposits worth Rs 450 crore taken from government-backed lender Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

IL&FS also owes SIDBI Rs 1,000 crore in short-term loans, of which it has repaid just Rs 50 crore.

Reports suggest that SIDBI may push IL&FS into insolvency for not repaying its dues on time. IL&FS is also looking to monetise some of its assets to raise capital.

IL&FS' defaults have had a crippling effect on both the debt and equity markets. They have impacted mutual funds' net asset values significantly, and as a result, have caused sharp selloffs in stocks of non-banking finance companies.

Mutual Funds in India typically set aside around a third of all their assets under management for securities of lenders, which include banks, NBFCs and housing finance companies. The worst-hit NBFC stocks were those of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

The government, regulators, and creditors are now worried about a contagion effect with more and more investors selling their holdings in the debt and equity markets.