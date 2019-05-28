Ikea uses biometric tool to decide if you deserve to buy limited edition rugs

Several people have reportedly been buying limited edition products only to sell them off at a much higher price later. To prevent its new range of limited-edition rugs in Belgium from meeting with the same fate, Ikea has decided to employ biometric tools to decide who gets to buy one.

So, in case a buyer is really interested in owning one of their special rugs, they would have to let Ikea read their brain to establish if they really deserve to possess it. This, they believe, would prevent buyers from reselling the rugs at 10 times the price they are selling at, reported Inc.com.

A total of eight limited-edition rugs have been created by renowned artists such as fashion designer Virgil Abloh, as a part of the Ikea Art Event 2019 collection. Notably, Abloh is the artistic director of couture brand Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection.

In a noble endeavour to make high-class art accessible to the masses, Ikea will be selling these high-end rugs at very affordable rates. However, such an initiative had backfired once; an Abloh-designed rug, originally sold for $500, is currently listed on eBay for $5,000.

So, Ikea decided that one way to prevent this would be to sell it to genuine buyers, who would really be in love with the product.



Title: Ikea (He)Art Scanner

Client: IKEA

Team: Social.Lab Brussels

By measuring customers' brain waves and heart rate, IKEA and Social.Lab Brussels made sure you could only buy if you felt it. Learn more about the campaign via @Adage: https://t.co/Npre4fMjpH#ClientWork pic.twitter.com/WI15eULlpa — Ogilvy (@Ogilvy) May 20, 2019

Therefore, before the Art Event rugs went on sale in Belgium, Ikea hired advertising agency Ogilvy Social Lab Brussels to come up with a creative solution that could at least weed out people who are looking at buying it for the sole purpose of reselling. That’s when Ogilvy came up with a headset that reads brain waves and heartbeats. They named it the Ikea (He)art Scanner.

What the machine and the algorithm did was study people’s emotional response towards the rug before letting them purchase it.

The rugs were displayed on an art gallery wall. Customers who approached these were asked to put on the headset. The machine would then read their brain waves and heartbeat and displayed a score on the wall.

Speaking on the mechanism, Ogilvy said: “When people looked at the art, our specially designed algorithm could categorize the data from the brain and body reaction. If someone received a sufficient score, they were allowed to buy the rug.”

All the rugs sold out in about a week. While that was fast, it was still slower than those that got sold out instantly at other stores. Thus, Ikea Belgium considered the campaign to be a success and claimed that none of the rugs from its promotion was listed on eBay.