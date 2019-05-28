App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 08:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ikea uses biometric tool to decide if you deserve to buy limited edition rugs

Ikea Belgium came up with this plan to prevent people from buying their limited edition rugs just to resell them at a higher price later.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Wikimedia
Image: Wikimedia
Whatsapp

Several people have reportedly been buying limited edition products only to sell them off at a much higher price later. To prevent its new range of limited-edition rugs in Belgium from meeting with the same fate, Ikea has decided to employ biometric tools to decide who gets to buy one.

So, in case a buyer is really interested in owning one of their special rugs, they would have to let Ikea read their brain to establish if they really deserve to possess it. This, they believe, would prevent buyers from reselling the rugs at 10 times the price they are selling at, reported Inc.com.

A total of eight limited-edition rugs have been created by renowned artists such as fashion designer Virgil Abloh, as a part of the Ikea Art Event 2019 collection. Notably, Abloh is the artistic director of couture brand Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection.

In a noble endeavour to make high-class art accessible to the masses, Ikea will be selling these high-end rugs at very affordable rates. However, such an initiative had backfired once; an Abloh-designed rug, originally sold for $500, is currently listed on eBay for $5,000.

related news

So, Ikea decided that one way to prevent this would be to sell it to genuine buyers, who would really be in love with the product.

Therefore, before the Art Event rugs went on sale in Belgium, Ikea hired advertising agency Ogilvy Social Lab Brussels to come up with a creative solution that could at least weed out people who are looking at buying it for the sole purpose of reselling. That’s when Ogilvy came up with a headset that reads brain waves and heartbeats. They named it the Ikea (He)art Scanner.

What the machine and the algorithm did was study people’s emotional response towards the rug before letting them purchase it.

The rugs were displayed on an art gallery wall. Customers who approached these were asked to put on the headset. The machine would then read their brain waves and heartbeat and displayed a score on the wall.

Speaking on the mechanism, Ogilvy said: “When people looked at the art, our specially designed algorithm could categorize the data from the brain and body reaction. If someone received a sufficient score, they were allowed to buy the rug.”

All the rugs sold out in about a week. While that was fast, it was still slower than those that got sold out instantly at other stores. Thus, Ikea Belgium considered the campaign to be a success and claimed that none of the rugs from its promotion was listed on eBay.

 
First Published on May 28, 2019 08:13 am

tags #ART #IKEA

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Did Disha Patani just say that she tries to impress Tiger Shroff?

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

Bala: This Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar film get ...

Bigg Boss 13: Here's what Karan Patel has to say on being a part of th ...

Bharat Exclusive: Salman Khan bails Katrina Kaif out of THIS problem

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Date: MSBSHSE Class 12 Result to be Releas ...

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Date: MSBSHSE to Announce Class 12 Results ...

MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019: Maharashtra 12th Result to be Declared Today ...

I’m in a Very Exciting Phase of My Career, Says Tamannaah Bhatia on ...

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Live Updates: MSBSHSE Class 12th Results t ...

Sensex Rises Over 100 Points; Nifty Above 11,900 in Early Trade

Someone Just Paid $1.2 Million For a Laptop That is Filled With Apocal ...

Former Samajwadi Party MP Found Dead in UP Home; Police Probe on

David Dhawan on Varun-Natasha's Wedding: He Can Come Anytime and Annou ...

Modi reaches out to BIMSTEC leaders for swearing in, Pakistan prime mi ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Centre moves Supreme Court, bats for arrest powers under the CGST Act

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens flat with positive bias, Nifty aro ...

Manpasand Beverages hits 20% lower circuit for 2nd day after arrests o ...

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation shares touch record-high after stell ...

Top brokerage calls for May 28: Credit Suisse downgrades Zee, cuts TP; ...

Narendra Modi's Varanasi speech rebuffed 'liberals' who consider cultu ...

Resident doctor's suicide in Mumbai a grim reminder of how caste bias ...

Schoolgirl killed, 17 injured in mass stabbing in Japan's Kawasaki; at ...

Market continues to be euphoric: Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty a ...

Luv Ranjan talks about De De Pyaar De, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor and w ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno series to launch in India at 12 pm today: Where, how to watc ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.