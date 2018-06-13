App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 07:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IKEA to open first Indian store at Hyderabad in July

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

IKEA, Sweden-based world’s largest home furnishing major, will open its first Indian store in Hyderabad in July 2018, while the second store will be opened in Mumbai in 2019, according to Patrik Antoni, deputy country manager, IKEA India.

Antoni said that in Mumbai, the company’s product offering will also be available online.

The company’s strategy also entails entering two other metro cities - Delhi and Bangaluru, post which the operations will be extended to Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai, Chandigarh, among others.

IKEA has hired 150 employees for assembling products for its Hyderabad store. Out of 10,000 products available globally, the company will offer nearly 7,500 products in this outlet.

Speaking about product prices, Antoni said: “We are offering competitive prices in India. We have around 1,000 products in the store which costs less than Rs 200 and is used daily.”

The company has kept the product assortments keeping the prospective buyers preferences in mind.

Typically, IKEA’s large format stores span 350,000-400,000 square feet. However, given the steep real estate prices and space constraints in metros such as Mumbai and Delhi, the company is considering opening small format stores to complement its large format ones.

IKEA is expected to be a major beneficiary of the 100 percent FDI in single brand retail allowed by the Indian government.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 07:06 pm

