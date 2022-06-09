IIFL Finance's housing finance arm to raise Rs 2,200 crore investment from ADIA for 20% stake

Non-banking financial company IIFL Finance Limited said on June 9 that its wholly-owned subsidiary IIFL Home Finance Limited, one of India’s largest affordable housing finance companies, has entered into definitive agreements to raise Rs 2,200 crore of primary capital for a 20 percent stake from a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Middle East sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

Moneycontrol had reported about the possibility of this deal on June 6.

Also read: ADIA lead suitor for 20% stake buy in IIFL Finance's housing finance arm

This would be one of the largest equity investments in the affordable housing finance segment in India by a financial investor, IIFL Finance said in a press release. IIFL Home Finance Limited proposes to use the additional capital to continue its granular expansion strategy into new markets to address the significant and growing demand for housing loans.

Speaking on the occasion, Nirmal Jain, Founder, IIFL Group said, “We are delighted to partner with ADIA who bring to the table long term commitment and rich experience of supporting growing businesses. The investment recognizes IIFL Home Finance’s position as one of India’s largest providers of affordable housing loans and how well it is placed to continue to target the large, resilient housing finance market.”

Established in 2006 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of IIFL Finance, IIFL Home Finance has created assets under management of Rs 23,617 crore as of March 31, 2022, with an active customer base of 168,000 across 16 states and two union territories with over 200 branches backed by over 3,200 employees. The company offers small-ticket housing loans, loans against property and construction finance. It also supports the construction of green affordable buildings in the country in collaboration with housing developers and other experts through its proprietary ‘Kutumb" platform.

“IIFL Home Finance has already established itself as one of India’s leading technology-enabled mortgage lenders. This investment aims to support the company for its next phase of growth, as it meets the significant demand in India’s large, under-served and fast-growing affordable housing finance market”, said Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, Executive Director of the Private Equities Department at ADIA.

Speaking on the occasion, Monu Ratra, CEO, IIFL Home Finance said, “IIFL Home Finance has built a strong foundation and is at an inflection point as it leverages new strategies such as co-lending, foraying into more granular products and expanding reach across Tier II and Tier III regions. We welcome our new partners and look forward to working with them in the next phase.”

Avendus Capital & IIFL Securities were the financial advisors to IIFL Home Finance for this transaction. The deal completion is subject to regulatory approvals.

Affordable housing finance in India is a $150 billion-plus market currently, which is projected to grow rapidly over the next decade. The sector has seen disproportionate growth owing to an increase in mortgage penetration, rebound in property sales, government and regulatory initiatives, and developer consolidation among other factors and multiple players have emerged to take advantage of the large whitespace where banks have limited presence, according to the release.