IIFL drags NCR builder Mohit Singh’s firm Shipra Estates to insolvency court for defaulting on Rs 315-crore loan

The government on May 31 notified appointment of judicial member Rajeswara Rao Vittanala as Acting President of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for a day.

IIFL AMC, an asset management firm, has filed an application of corporate insolvency against Noida-based developer Shipra Estates Ltd promoted by Mohit Singh, with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi, for defaulting on a loan worth Rs 315 crore, legal sources in the know told Moneycontrol.

IIFL AMC, the financial creditor, had given credit by subscribing to the non-convertible debentures of Shipra Estates in 2015.

As per the application filed before the NCLT bench dated August 5, 2021, ‘there has been a request to the adjudicating authority NCLT, New Delhi bench to initiate corporate insolvency resolution process in the matter of Shipra Estates Ltd under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.’

The next date of hearing is expected to be held later this month.

An investment agreement dated September 28, 2015, was entered between the corporate debtor, IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd, Mohit Singh and IIFL Real Estate Fund (Domestic) Services to sanction an amount of Rs 272 crore by way of a fully serviced, redeemable, unlisted, non-convertible debentures with a face value of Rs 1 crore aggregated to Rs 272 crore to the corporate debtor, the sources said.

IIFL AMC and IDBI Trustee have together taken Shipra Estates to the bankruptcy court.

As on August 2, 2021, the total amount of debt in default by the corporate debtor occurring under the investment agreement is Rs 315 crore, people in the know said.

The financial creditor has proposed the name of Nishant Gupta to act as the Interim Resolution Professional, sources said.

The financial creditor had extended facilities based on mortgage of large pieces of land in Lucknow and Chandigarh. The developer, however, has not made much progress on development of the land parcel to monetize it in the last five years. In September 2019, the financial creditor had declared an event of default under the Debenture Trust Deed and Investment Agreement for default in payment towards principal and interest. The credit facility is also secured by Mohit Singh’s personal guarantee, sources said.

IIFL confirmed to Moneycontrol that it has filed the application before NCLT. A response from Shipra Estates is awaited.

As per media reports, in December 2020, Indiabulls had issued a notice under Section 95 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 to Shipra Estate and Mohit Singh, seeking repayment of outstanding dues of Rs 1763 crore.

In January 2021, The Allahabad High court had expressed concerns regarding ‘hostile and arbitrary actions’ by Shipra Estates in their Shipra Shrishti project in Lucknow. In July 2017, Noida Authority had cancelled the allotment of a Rs 1000 crore land to Shipra Estates as the builder delayed the payment of the land due installments, reports said.In February 2021, The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation had sealed the Shipra Mall over non-payment of property tax amounting to Rs 2.22 crore.