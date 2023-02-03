 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IHG to double hotel portfolio in India as revenue returns to pre-Covid level

Maryam Farooqui
Feb 03, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST

The hospitality company is betting big on the Indian market due to the fast recovery seen post-Covid in the country and because of the strong travel demand.

A picture of Holiday Inn, a hotel brand of hospitality major IHG Hotels and Resorts. Image: IHG website

Global hospitality major IHG Hotels and Resorts is scaling up in India as it plans to add more hotels in the country, especially in the luxury segment.

The company doubled its hotel portfolio in India from 22 hotels in 2016 to 44 currently, said a top official of the company. "The strategy is to double our portfolio again by 2030 in India," said Haitham Mattar, MD, IMEA, IHG Hotels & Resorts.

The company has 45 hotels in South-West Asia across five core brands, out of which 41 hotels are in India. In the next 2-3 years, IHG plans to add another 52 hotels in South-West Asia, out of which 42 hotels will be added to its portfolio in India, noted Mattar.

He said that while Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express brands under IHG are the bread and butter for the company, they are seeing interest from investors and consumers for their luxury brands like voco and Six Senses.