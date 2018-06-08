IHCL bids for Taj Mansingh, 2 other hotels

Tata group hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company said it has bid for Taj Mahal Hotel at Mansingh Road and for two other hotels in Delhi. The other two hotels are -- The Connaught and Hotel Asian International.

"Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has bid for The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi and two other hotels at 1, Janpath, New Delhi, and 37, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, New Delhi. We shall await the NDMC decision," a Taj Spokesperson said in an e-mailed response.

Taj Mansingh was earlier given to Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on a lease for 33 years, which ended in 2011. The company was since given nine temporary extensions.

Shares of Indian Hotels Company Ltd today closed at Rs 141.10 per scrip on BSE, up 2.47 percent from its previous close.