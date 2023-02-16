 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

IEEFA questions ArcelorMittal’s coal-based blast furnace capacities in India

Amritha Pillay
Feb 16, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

ArcelorMittal appears to be planning a two-speed decarbonisation, with hydrogen-ready, direct reduced iron (DRI) technology to be installed overwhelmingly in developed nations while building more coal-consuming blast furnaces in the developing Global South, IEEFA said

In its response, ArcelorMittal said the journey to net zero for the steel industry will require more than one technology route, which is why the steelmaker is progressing with two technology routes. (Representative image)

Analysts with Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) have questioned ArcelorMittal’s technology and emissions approaches in India, which they say are different from that in Europe, in their latest report on the company.

Under fire, is ArcelorMittal’s Rs 60,000-crore expansion plan at Hazira in Gujarat in partnership with Japan's Nippon Steel, where work commenced in October. Once complete, the expansion will take Hazira’s production capacity to 15 million tonne per annum (MTPA) from the current 9 MTPA.

In a report titled "ArcelorMittal: Green Steel for Europe, Blast Furnaces for India", the agency has questioned how the steelmaker intends to reach Net Zero by 2050, as the company builds new coal-powered blast furnaces in India in a joint venture with Nippon Steel.

“ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steelmaker, appears to be planning a two-speed decarbonisation, with hydrogen-ready, direct reduced iron (DRI) technology to be installed overwhelmingly in developed nations while building more coal-consuming blast furnaces in the developing Global South,” said Simon Nicholas, IEEFA’s Lead Steel Analyst.