Idlis, Dosas, Parota's global footprint: ID Fresh Food expands in Gulf, eyes to open US plant

Idli (Pixabay)

Idli-Dosa batter maker iD fresh food said on July 27 that it will be expanding to countries such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar in the next three months, with plans to set up a manufacturing plant in the US in the next 2 years, as it sees strong demand for Indian ready to cook food globally.

ID, which is already present in Oman, expects its overseas business to account for 40 percent of its revenues, as it deepens its presence in these new markets. In India, it plans to expand beyond the metros to Tier-2 cities such as Nagpur, Indore, Anantapur and Kurnool.

iD fresh food was founded in 2005 by Mustafa PC and his four cousins, Abdul Nazer, Shamsudeen TK, Jafar TK, and Noushad TA. The company sells idli-dosa batter, apart from Malabar Parota, Wheat Parotas, paneer, curd and instant filter coffee liquid blends.

Mustafa PC, CEO, Co-founder, iD fresh foods, said, “Over the last one-and-half years, we have been witnessing growing demand among customers across all our markets in India and overseas. Therefore, we believe the time is apt to explore new markets and cater to a wider clientele, given the growing demand for our products and opportunities available in the market.”

Their expansion in India includes launching their products in cities like Nagpur, Indore, Anantapur and Kurnool, Puducherry, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kozhikode.

iD fresh food is funded by Premji Invest, Azim Premji’s investment arm, and Helion Venture Partners. It recently opened a factory in Anekal, Karnataka, which it says is the biggest idli-vada batter and parotta plant in the world,

The plant has been set up at an investment of Rs 40 crore, is spread across 80,000 square feet and employs over 2,000 people. At top capacity, it can produce 1.2 lakh kgs of idli dosa batter per day,3.5lakh parotas and 10,000 kgs of vada batter.

It's a stark contrast from where Musthafa first started in 2005, with a 50 square feet kitchen at an investment of Rs 50,000,selling 100 packets a day on a second-hand scooter.