Ideas For Profit | What should you do with Infosys stock after Q4: Buy, sell or hold?

The Q4FY20 performance of Infosys was a tad subdued withrevenue for the quarter at $3.2 billion growing by 6.4 percent year on year in constant currency.

However, the commentary from Infosys management sounded very similar to the one given by TCS.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses what lies ahead for the software services firm.