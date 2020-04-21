App
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | What should you do with Infosys stock after Q4: Buy, sell or hold?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses what lies ahead for the software services firm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Q4FY20 performance of Infosys was a tad subdued with
revenue for the quarter at $3.2 billion growing by 6.4 percent year on year in constant currency.

However, the commentary from Infosys management sounded very similar to the one given by TCS.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 05:35 pm

tags #Ideas For Profit #Infosys #Investment Ideas #IT companies #Moneycontrol Videos #videos

