App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | Titan: The poster boy of discretionary consumption

Consulting firm McKinsey said discretionary spending may fall by close to 40-50 percent as people save more for future uncertainties and spend on necessities only

Sakshi Batra @sakshibatra18

Amid the large scale economic disruption caused by the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, India is experiencing a never seen before lockdown. Consulting firm McKinsey said discretionary spending may fall by close to 40-50 percent as people save more for future uncertainties and spend on necessities only.

However, there is one such company which is the poster-boy of discretionary consumption and warrants investor attention. Watch this episode of Ideas for Profit with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra to find out more.

Follow our full coverage here

Close
 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 04:30 pm

tags #earnings #Ideas For Profit #Investing tips #Outlook #video

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.