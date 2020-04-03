Ideas for Profit | This micro-cap emerges at the frontline in our war against coronavirus

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, there is one micro-cap company that has emerged at the frontline in the war against the COVID-19 attack. This company has been fuelling growth with its foray into the medical devices business. Current approval for production of real-time polymer chain reaction detection kits for COVID-19 would provide a further boost. The stock has seen a substantial correction in the last few weeks and commands attention.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra will share more details about this company and whether investors should keep an eye on it.