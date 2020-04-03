App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | This micro-cap emerges at the frontline in our war against coronavirus

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra will share more details about this company and whether investors should keep an eye on it

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, there is one micro-cap company that has emerged at the frontline in the war against the COVID-19 attack. This company has been fuelling growth with its foray into the medical devices business. Current approval for production of real-time polymer chain reaction detection kits for COVID-19 would provide a further boost. The stock has seen a substantial correction in the last few weeks and commands attention.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra will share more details about this company and whether investors should keep an eye on it.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click hereFollow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 08:30 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #video

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.