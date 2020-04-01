App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | This automaker will outperform when the dust settles

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol' Sakshi Batra will analysis one such auto company that is best placed to bounce back once things normalise.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Auto companies have come under tremendous pressure due to COVID-19  as the coronavirus pandemic has led to the shutting down of production and closure of dealerships due to 21-day lockdown imposed by the government.

Consequently, their share prices have fallen significantly, making valuations reasonable. However, there is one such auto company that is best placed to bounce back once things normalise. To know more about the company, watch this edition of Ideas for Profit.

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 04:30 pm

