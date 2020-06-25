App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Tata Metaliks: Preferred stock to play the water infrastructure opportunity

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares her insight into the outlook of the company

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The leading manufacturers of foundry grade pig iron (PI) and Ductile Iron (DI) pipes, Tata Metaliks, reported healthy performance in Q4FY20 despite business getting impacted by COVID-19. The company reported net profit growth of 20% YoY on the back of higher overall volumes, better gross margin and cost savings efforts. Revenues, however, were down by 12% YoY.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares insights into the outlook of the company and whether investors should keep an eye on this stock.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 03:23 pm

tags #Business #company #earnings #Moneycontrol Research #Tata Metaliks #video

