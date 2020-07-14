App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 02:23 PM IST

Ideas For Profit | Should investors keep HG Infra on their radar?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra sheds light on HG Infra results and whether the stock should be kept on radar

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Last quarter of an engineering and infrastructure company typically happens to be good because of the lumpy revenue recognition and billing cycle. This also holds true for HG Infra, a leading road construction company which despite the lockdown and disruptions caused by COVID-19, was able to maintain decent growth in the March quarter.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra sheds light on the company's performance and whether investors should keep the stock on their radar.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 02:23 pm

tags #Business #Companies #earnings #HG Infra #Moneycontrol Reasearch #video

