you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Lupin: A watershed year for the US business?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the Q4 numbers and what lies ahead for the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Lupin is known for its foray into complex generics and is was one of the leading stock in the pharma bull run from 2009-15.

However, this shine was dulled by multiple cross-border M&A transactions that did not pay off, regulatory headwinds, and pricing pressure.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the Q4 numbers and what lies ahead for the company.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 04:08 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.