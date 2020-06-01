Ideas For Profit | Lupin: A watershed year for the US business?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the Q4 numbers and what lies ahead for the company.
Lupin is known for its foray into complex generics and is was one of the leading stock in the pharma bull run from 2009-15.
However, this shine was dulled by multiple cross-border M&A transactions that did not pay off, regulatory headwinds, and pricing pressure.
In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the Q4 numbers and what lies ahead for the company.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 1, 2020 04:08 pm