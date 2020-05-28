Ideas For Profit | Is elevated rural exposure Dabur's Achilles heel?

Dabur, the FMCG leader and a disruptor of categories as varied as hair oil, oral care, and honey is now on the verge of meeting a new set of disruptions itself.

One of the major second-order adverse impacts from COVID-19 is the unfolding reverse rural migration.

This may lead to a pause in India's own inter and intrastate remittance economy and have an implication for consumption patterns.

In this episode of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra dissects Dabur's growth prospects amid COVID-19 disruption.

