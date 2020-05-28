App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Is elevated rural exposure Dabur's Achilles heel?

In this episode of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra dissects Dabur's growth prospects amid COVID-19 disruption.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dabur, the FMCG leader and a disruptor of categories as varied as hair oil, oral care, and honey is now on the verge of meeting a new set of disruptions itself.

One of the major second-order adverse impacts from COVID-19 is the unfolding reverse rural migration.

This may lead to a pause in India's own inter and intrastate remittance economy and have an implication for consumption patterns.

Close

In this episode of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra dissects Dabur's growth prospects amid COVID-19 disruption.

related news

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Companies #COVID-19 impact #Dabur #Dabur Q4 #Ideas For Profit #investment idea #Moneycontrol Videos #Stock Idea #videos

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon