Ideas For Profit | Here's why investors should consider Security & Intelligence Services India

Security and Intelligence Services India Ltd, a market leader in security solutions, facility management and cash logistics segment, has an edge over its peers due to its strong brand positioning and ability to provide end-to-end services.

Despite high competition and growth pangs of an unorganised market, SIS has been able to increase its market share. The management also expects the demand to increase in the future due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, we tell you why investors should look at company from a long-term perspective.