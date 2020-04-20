App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Decoding the impact of COVID-19 on HDFC Bank's growth

In this episode of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra dissects Q4 results of HDFC Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's most profitable private sector bank has been the most consistent performer on the Street for many years.

In Q4, disruption caused the  COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown did impact the bank's profitability but the bank did not disappoint on the key deliverables - loan growth, margins and asset quality in the latest quarter.

In this episode of Ideas for profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses Q4 earnings results of the HDFC bank and whether COVID-19 pandemic marks an end to the stock’s more than 25- year old bull run?

Close
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 08:39 pm

tags #HDFC Bank #Ideas For Profit #Moneycontrol Videos #Q4 Earnings #Research Analysis #videos

most popular

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.