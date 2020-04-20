Ideas For Profit | Decoding the impact of COVID-19 on HDFC Bank's growth

India's most profitable private sector bank has been the most consistent performer on the Street for many years.

In Q4, disruption caused the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown did impact the bank's profitability but the bank did not disappoint on the key deliverables - loan growth, margins and asset quality in the latest quarter.

In this episode of Ideas for profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses Q4 earnings results of the HDFC bank and whether COVID-19 pandemic marks an end to the stock’s more than 25- year old bull run?