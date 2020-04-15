App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | Bharti Airtel: One of the few beneficiaries of the lockdown

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses one such telecom company that should be on investors' radar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

COVID-19 outbreak has stalled the economy and has laid considerable stress on the entire gamut of companies operating in India. There are, however, segments of economies that are unscathed and in fact, are beneficiary of the lockdown. One such segment is the telecom space.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 05:49 pm

tags #coronavirus #Ideas For Profit #video

