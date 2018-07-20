Idea lost 25 lakh subscribers in May, most in nine months

Idea Cellular lost around 25 lakh subscribers in May, the most among all wireless telecom operators in the country, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). This was the company’s biggest drop in subscriber numbers in nine months.

The data suggests that the telecom industry added more than 59 lakh subscribers.

Bharti Airtel, added 3.6 crore users to its subscription base — the highest — supported by the completion of its merger with Telenor India. Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio added 93.5 lakh subscribers.

Airtel’s market share by subscribers has risen to 30.5 percent while Vodafone India and Idea’s share fell to 19.67 percent and 18.94 percent respectively. Jio’s share increased by to 18.2 percent

State-owned BSNL added customers while MTNL and Tata Teleservices lost customers.

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications did not report its subscriber numbers as it has ceased its operations.

Idea is awaiting a final nod from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for its merger with Vodafone India.

