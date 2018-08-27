IDBI Federal Life CEO says it's time to re-build company after 15 months of uncertainty

IDBI Federal Life has been in the news for almost a year because of a planned stake sale by promoters. But, with one of its promoters, IDBI Bank, now having Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) as its majority shareholder, the private insurance company is now looking to get over the uncertainty of the past.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Vighnesh Shahane, CEO & Wholetime Director, IDBI Federal Life Insurance talks about rebuilding the company.

Q: Now that LIC will hold 51 percent stake in one of your promoters, IDBI Bank, how does business change on the ground?

A: The last 15 months have been a period of uncertainty for the company. With the LIC-IDBI Bank deal, the stake sale in IDBI Federal Life is on the back-burner now. It is time to rebuild the company again.

When it comes to the deal, LIC is a powerful and trusted brand among the policyholders. The deal will help grow the market for us as well and also improve the insurance pie for us.

Firstly, the LIC stake purchase in IDBI Bank has to be completed. In phase two, we will discuss the synergies between LIC and us and the plans on that front.

Q: While a stake sale in IDBI Federal Life has been put off, you did post a good set of numbers in FY18?

A: The last financial year was the toughest year for the company, in times of challenges. But ironically, we had the best performance in our history and grew both our topline and bottom-line. We doubled our gross written premium in three years. Profits were up by 94 percent and we also wiped-off our accumulated losses.

Our persistency improved and we are among the only private life insurers to retain more than 50 percent customers on our books after five years.

Q: But did anything go wrong, since there was de-growth in sales in Q1FY19? What are the steps being taken to bounce back?

A: In FY18, we did try to keep out the distractions, but the uncertainty has been around for some time. Due to this, cracks have emerged in the sales during the first quarter.

The challenge is to re-build the company. While our numbers were positive for FY18, we lost a lot of good people due to the anxiety and uncertainty. Not too many people were coming for interviews. We have to attract talent and begin rebuilding the company, especially the front-line sales team.

We are looking at coming back to 15-20 percent growth in total premiums in FY19. There was a de-growth in Q1 due to the stake sale buzz as well due to the high base effect of demonetisation that was seen.

Q: For distribution, will bancassurance be the biggest channel?

A: We want to take baby steps in group business as well as online business. We are also looking at tying up with other banks. Bancassurance is the dominant channel and will continue to be so. However, we are looking at the online channel to be 10 percent of the mix in the future.

Q: When it comes to the product mix, unit-linked insurance products (Ulips) are slowly gaining a higher share. Why is it so?

A: Ulips are picking up for us. Earlier, we used to predominantly sell non-par products. But that has been coming over the last 18 months. Ulips are now 45-50 percent and non-par has dropped to around 25-28 percent.

This is primarily due to the buoyancy in the stock market and because insurance is a long-term product, the retail demand for Ulips has gone up. This was also complemented by the fall in the interest rate.

Q: Are you keen on an initial public offering (IPO)?

A: IDBI Federal Life was among the fastest to achieve break-even and among the earliest of the new-age insurers to wipe off accumulated losses. It is an ambition to go towards listing. But this is a decision that will be taken by the shareholders.