IDBI Bank's turnaround plan lacks focus on tackling bad loans

LIC-owned IDBI Bank on March 10 issued a so-called "turnaround plan" detailing how the two financial institutions will leverage mutual synergies to maximise shareholder wealth. However, it failed to address the biggest issue plaguing the lender-it's deteriorated asset quality.

While the bank is reportedly looking to sell six big-ticket bad loans worth Rs 1,353 crore to clean up its books, there is no mention of a structural change in the plan on how it will curb the formation of fresh non-performing assets (NPAs).

As per December-quarter figures, the bank's asset quality is flashing red under the central bank's prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, which means its net NPA ratio is in the "T3" threshold of more than 12 percent. Another crucial parameter of profitability is also in the danger zone, indicating its Return on Assets (RoA) has been negative for over four consecutive years now. The lender's provisioning coverage ratio, though improved over the year, is still at 61.48 percent.

In such a condition, the bank's new owner is promising higher retail business as an outcome of cross-selling.

In June 2018, LIC obtained the insurance regulator's approval to acquire up to 51 percent stake in the beleaguered lender and the deal materialised on December 28. The country's largest insurer, that has a series of failed attempts to set up a bank associated with its name now owns a majority stake in one.

How LIC plans to revamp IDBI Bank

The plan talks about using the bank's network of over 1,800 branches to maximise the distribution of its policies and in turn, engage IDBI Bank as the primary bank for providing deposit and current account facilities. According to this report, the insurer has already started selling its policies, starting with the bank's staff.

LIC's customers, employees and agents are expected to bring retail business for the bank which will help it de-risk its portfolio and boost Current Account Savings Account (CASA) balances. The bank's CASA had shrunk by 2 percent in October-December over the previous quarter. Also note, the bank shut down some of its ATMs and Point-of-Sale terminals due to lower volumes in the third quarter.

Gaining higher CASA solely on the back of LIC looks challenging in an environment where all the banks in the industry are already competing for low-cost deposits. "It's a tough market for CASA and it is unclear how LIC's business is going to help IDBI Bank," said a banking analyst with a brokerage firm.

LIC has infused fresh capital worth Rs 21,624 crore in five phases between September 17, 2018, and January 18, 2019. This seems to have solved the issue of capital adequacy for now. However, going forward, it may have to cut its stake to 15 percent to meet regulatory norms. The insurance regulator has asked LIC to submit a roadmap for the same.

The deal has exposed the country's largest insurer to the risks and uncertainties clouding the banking sector, raising concerns that it may even hamper LIC's ability to pay its insurance holders.