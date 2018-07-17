IDBI Bank to seek govt nod for LIC investment

The public sector lender, IDBI Bank, will soon seek an approval from the government for the proposed investment by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). The latter, which holds 7.98 percent stake in the bank at present will buy additional 43.02 percent in former once it gets the approval from the Cabinet.

"The bank has received a letter dated July 16 from LIC expressing their interest in acquiring 51 percent controlling stake in IDBI Bank as a promoter through preferential allotment of shares/open offer. Bank's board in its meeting held on Tuesday has considered the above letter and decided to seek government's decision in this regard," said IDBI Bank in a statement to the exchanges.

B Sriram, MD & CEO, IDBI Bank said that they are awaiting the government's decision on the LIC investment. He said that the mode of acquisition is still being discussed and the investment amount will be decided post that. It is likely that LIC will make an open offer for the deal.

"The board met today (Tuesday) and conveyed the interest of LIC to hold 51 percent stake in IDBI Bank. We will take a final decision once the government gives its go-ahead," he added.

LIC's board and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) have already given green signal to the deal.

After the government's approval, the deal will also need a go-ahead from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and also Securities and Exchange Board of India approval.

Sriram said that LIC will hold controlling stake and will also make some capital infusion into the bank. With respect to their life insurance subsidiary, IDBI Federal Life, Sriram added that a decision on its sale will be taken at a later stage.

"The government has said that it will be behind every bank for their capital requirements," he added. RBI's nod will be required to make a change in the promoter status once LIC is the single largest shareholder.