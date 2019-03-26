App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

IDBI Bank Officers' Association to go on hunger strike on March 30

For December quarter of this fiscal, IDBI Bank reported widening of loss to Rs 4,185.48 crore as bad loans surged.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

IDBI Bank on March 26 said its all-India Officers' Association will observe a one-day nationwide hunger strike on March 30, over various demands.

"The Bank is in receipt of notice of one-day nationwide hunger strike on March 30, 2019 from All India IDBI Officers' Association (AIIDBIOA) addressed to MD & CEO, IDBI Bank in support of their various demands," IDBI Bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The Officers' Association has been protesting over RBI categorising IDBI Bank as a private sector lender with effect from January 21, 2019, pursuant to LIC acquiring 51 per cent controlling stake in the bank.

For December quarter of this fiscal, IDBI Bank reported widening of loss to Rs 4,185.48 crore as bad loans surged.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) shot up to 29.67 per cent of gross advances as at December 31, 2018, against 24.72 per cent in the year-ago period.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #Companies #IDBI Bank #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | Appalling Or Smart? | Ravichandran Ashwin 'Mankads' Jos But ...

Reserve Bank Slaps Rs 2 Crore Penalty on PNB For Violating SWIFT Norms

YouTube Denies Cancelling Plan for High-End Dramas, Comedies

Working Night Shifts During Pregnancy May Up Miscarriage Risk: Study

UEFA Urged to Take Strong Action Over Racist Incidents in England Matc ...

IPL 2019: Battle to The Top Of The Table as DC Takes on CSK in Their F ...

Digvijaya Singh a True Hindu, Will Follow Whatever Party Decides, Says ...

Tussle in Mahagathbandhan Over Bihar's Darbhanga Lok Sabha Seat

Saradha Scam: Very, Very Serious Allegations Made by CBI Against Kolka ...

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Allies likely to push NDA tally near 300 mar ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 424 points higher, Nifty gains 1% as global ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

These are the two foreign healthcare stocks that DSP Investment is bet ...

After fighting several battles, Naresh Goyal forced to retire from Jet ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Parties play safe in 'high-profile' seats whe ...

Muller probe into Russian interference in Trump campaign shows checks ...

Empowering Lokpal to oversee distribution of ex gratia to kin of Pulwa ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Managing a child's screen-time is critic ...

Chhapaak: As the 'face' of an acid attack survivor's story, Deepika Pa ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Siegfried Aikman interview: Japan boss on India's obsession with chang ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are suckers for Ranveer Singh’s Simmb ...

UFC star Conor McGregor announces retirement from Mixed Martial Arts

The Tashkent Files: Conspiracy theories that chronicle the death of PM ...

Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya joins 83 as an assistant director

IPL 2019: CSK captain MS Dhoni trolls birthday boy Kedar Jadhav like a ...

Kangana Ranaut’s '24 crore' paycheck confirmed, makes her highest pa ...

Tara Sutaria bags her third before her Bollywood debut, to be Ahan She ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.