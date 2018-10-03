App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDBI Bank gets SEBI nod for preferential share allotment to LIC

IDBI Bank's board will meet on October 4 to approve the share issue to LIC

State-run IDBI Bank on October 3 received an approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to issue equity shares on preferential basis to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). The bank is now awaiting approval of its shareholders, the Reserve Bank of India and the government.

IDBI Bank will decide on the preferential allotment at its board meeting on October 4. As part of an earlier deal, LIC will hold 51 percent in IDBI Bank.

The board of LIC has already approved the share issue. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has also given its approval to LIC for holding a majority stake in IDBI Bank.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 09:24 pm

tags #Business #Companies

