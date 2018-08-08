App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 06:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

IDBI Bank gets govt nod for acquisition by LIC

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet had approved Life Insurance Corp's proposed acquisition of up to 51 percent stake in debt-ridden IDBI Bank.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IDBI Bank today said it has received approval to bring down the government stake to below 50 percent and get acquired by insurance behemoth LIC. Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet had approved Life Insurance Corp's proposed acquisition of up to 51 percent stake in debt-ridden IDBI Bank.

In a stock exchange filing the state-owned bank said that the government has conveyed its "no objection" to reduction in government's shareholding to below 50 percent, relinquishment of management control in IDBI Bank and acquisition of controlling stake in IDBI Bank by LIC as promoter.

The acquisition of controlling stake by the LIC, it added, would be through preferential issue/open offer of equity, subject to regulatory approval and compliance with laws.

Post the transaction, IDBI Bank would become a subsidiary of LIC, which will have 51 percent stake in it.

Currently, LIC holds 7.98 percent stake in the debt-ridden public sector bank.

Sources said the bank will be get a capital support of about Rs 13,000 crore from LIC, depending on the share price of the bank.

IDBI Bank's shares closed flat at Rs 61.95 a piece on BSE.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 04:11 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.