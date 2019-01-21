App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

IDBI Bank decides to continue with existing MD, DMDs

Insurance giant LIC has completed acquisition of 51 percent controlling in the bank, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing on January 21.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

IDBI Bank, which has becomes a subsidiary of LIC, on January 21 said it has decided to continue with the existing top management, including Rakesh Sharma as the managing director of the bank.

However, the bank's board also approved the appointment of Rajesh Kandwal as an additional director and LIC's nominee director on the board of IDBI Bank.

Kandwal is the director and the chief executive officer of LICHFL Care Homes Ltd.

The board of "IDBI Bank has in its meeting held on January 21 approved continuation of office of Rakesh Sharma, K P Nair and G M Yadwadkar as directors and as MD & CEO and DMDs (deputy managing director), respectively, of the bank till such time as the board approves appointment of" new management following the due process", it said.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 02:33 pm

