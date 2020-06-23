Icra downgrades Yes Bank Upper Tier II bonds to default rating

Rating agency Icra has downgraded the ratings of Basel-II compliant Upper Tier II Bonds of Yes Bank to default rating. According to a release issued by the agency on Tuesday, the rating on Rs 1,344 crore worth Upper Tier II bonds has been downgraded to ICRA D rating from BB rating before.

The rating downgrade factors in the specific features of the instrument wherein the debt servicing is linked to the bank meeting the regulatory norms on capitalisation - CRAR of 9.0 percent, the rating agency said.

In case the bank reports a loss, the coupon or redemption can be paid with the prior approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), provided that on such payment, the CRAR remains above 9.0 percent.

While the bank has adequate liquidity for coupon payment, as per Basel guidelines, coupon is not payable if the CRAR is below the regulatory requirement. Since the bank is in advanced stages of capital raising, the bank sought RBI permission for the coupon payment which was not approved.

As a result, the timely servicing of the upcoming coupon, which is cumulative in nature remains constrained and the same is likely to be paid only when the bank achieves a CRAR of 9.0 percent, Icra said.

Under the new management, Yes Bank is presently in the process of raising capital. Icra said it will monitor the second phase of capital raising by the bank and could revise the outlook to positive or upgrade the ratings if bank is able to raise sufficient capital to meet the regulatory capital ratios on a sustained basis.

"Moreover, the stabilisation of the deposit base, continued improvement in the customer franchise by improving the share of retail deposits, and the ability to generate capital internally will be key trigger," the agency said.

On the negative side, a sustained decline in the scale of operations, leading to a delayed improvement in the operating profitability and inability to raise sufficient capital to meet the regulatory ratios (including CCB) on a sustained basis will be a credit negative, Icra said.

On Tuesday, Moneycontrol reported that the RBI has extended a special liquidity facility for Yes Bank for another three months. Yes Bank was bailed out early this year by a clutch of banks after the bank collapsed on account of high bad loans and deteriorating financials.

