ICICI Prudential Life sells 2% stake in Westlife Development

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited informed via a stock exchange filing on July 5 that it has sold 2.02 percent of its stake in Westlife Development Limited, bringing the company’s shareholding in it down from 7.15 percent to 5.13 percent.

Westlife Development, which is an Indian fast food restaurant holding company, has a market capitalisation of Rs 8,036.17 crore as of July 4, 2022, and reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 1576.04 crore in FY22.

ICICI Prudential clarified in the exchange filing that it is not a related party transaction and has been undertaken on the stock exchange.

Elaborating on the indicative time period for the completion of the transaction, the company said: “The sale transaction undertaken on July 04, 2022, resulted in the cumulative change in holding by more than 2 percent from the holding position for which the last disclosure was made to the exchanges on April 01, 2021, under SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) Regulation, 2011.”

Last month, the private life insurer announced an annual bonus of Rs 968.8 crore for policyholders for FY22. This is the highest ever annual bonus doled out by the company till date, exceeding the FY21 bonus by 12 percent.

The insurer had said that the range of innovative participating products offered by it gives its customers both comfort of capital guarantee and growth in the form of declared bonuses. It also provides financial security to the family by way of a life cover.