ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q1 net profit flat at Rs 286.9 crore

Private life insurer ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's Q1 FY21 net profit was flat at Rs 286.86 crore. The insurer had posted a profit after tax of Rs 284.64 crore in the year-ago period.

The annualised premium equivalent was Rs 823 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 1,470 crore in the year-ago period.

[This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.]