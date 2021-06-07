MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

ICICI Prudential Life announces Rs 867 crore bonus for policyholders for FY21

All participating policies in-force as of March 31, 2021 are eligible to receive this bonus and will be added to the policyholders’ benefits. A total of 9.8 lakh participating policyholders will benefit from this,

Moneycontrol News
June 07, 2021 / 04:56 PM IST
ICICI Prudential_Life

ICICI Prudential_Life

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private life insurer ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has announced an annual bonus of Rs 867 crore for all eligible participating policyholders for FY21.

The insurer said in a statement that this is the highest ever by the company till date and is also 10 percent higher than the bonus announced in the last fiscal.

All participating policies in-force as of March 31, 2021 are eligible to receive this bonus and will be added to the policyholders’ benefits. This means that a total of 9,80,000 participating policyholders will benefit from this.

N S Kannan, Managing Director & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, "We are delighted to announce that the annual bonus for FY21 is the highest ever in the history of the Company. It demonstrates our customer focus, resilience and ability to navigate through the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic."

Close

Bonus is the share of profits generated by the company's participating policyholder's funds which are added to their guaranteed maturity benefits, thus enhancing the corpus.

This is the 15th consecutive year that the insurer has declared a bonus. As of March 31, 2021, 96.8 percent of the fixed income portfolio is invested in sovereign or AAA rated paper.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
first published: Jun 7, 2021 04:56 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey