ICICI Prudential customers can buy insurance via autopay facility in UPI

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has tied up with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to provide a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) AUTOPAY facility to its customers, the insurer said in a release on Tuesday.

PTI
August 04, 2021 / 12:48 PM IST
File image

File image

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance customers will be able to buy and pay for insurance policy premiums through an autopay facility in UPI's payment ecosystem.

ICICI Prudential Life said it has become the first life insurance company to provide its customers with the UPI AUTOPAY facility as part of its efforts to simplify processes and thereby provide convenience to customers.
first published: Aug 4, 2021 12:48 pm

