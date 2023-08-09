ICICI Lombard faces Rs 273.44-cr GST liability: Show-cause notice from DGGI shows

ICICI Lombard receives Show Cause Notice (SCN) from Directorate General of GST Intelligence alleging tax demand of Rs 273.44 crore

On August 8, 2023, ICICI Lombard General Insurance received a Show Cause Notice (SCN) dated July 26, 2023, from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, as per a regulatory disclosure.

The notice asserts a tax liability of Rs 273.44 crore under Section 74(1) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, accompanied by interest charges under Section 50(1) of the Act, and a penalty under Section 74(1) in conjunction with Section 122(2)(b) of the Act.

The issue primarily concerns a widespread matter regarding the imposition of GST on salvage-adjusted and disqualified Input Tax Credit associated with settled motor claims.

ICICI Lombard has placed a sum of Rs 104,13,18,970 in a deposit under protest, without admitting any responsibility in connection with this matter. The disclosure of this deposited amount has been made through Notes to Contingent Liability in the Company's Financial Statements for the fiscal year concluding on March 31, 2023.

Earlier on June 26, another one of ICICI's insurance companies, ICICI Prudential Life, had received a notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) for not paying tax of Rs.492.06 crore for a period of five years starting from July 2017 till July 2022.