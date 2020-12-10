PlusFinancial Times
ICICI Lombard launches Complete Health Insurance

The general insurer has launched a comprehensive health cover that will offer benefits including higher sum insured and home treatment.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2020 / 06:43 PM IST
Private general insurer ICICI Lombard has launched a comprehensive health plan with additional features.

Called ICICI Lombard Complete Health Insurance, it includes four plan variants which customers can choose from.

As part of the cover, the newer benefits include donor expenses, domiciliary hospitalisation, emergency assistance, worldwide cover, unlimited reset, air ambulance, super no claim bonus, sum insured protector and claim protector, cashless OPD services, among others.

Unlimited reset means that if the sum insured is exhausted due to a claim, the amount will be reset so that a customer can make additional claims (if any).

The claim protector benefit will pay for the list of non-payable items as well. With the unlimited reset benefit, policyholders can reset up to 100 percent of the base sum insured unlimited times in a policy year for an unrelated ailment.

The sum insured protector feature increases the sum insured every year as per the prevailing inflation rates thereby ensuring that customers are adequately covered.

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, said that the new plans intend to cover customer needs across prevention, consultation and hospitalisation thereby providing holistic cover.

The new plans introduced will also enable customers to avail a host of value-added services such as free annual health check-up, online chat with doctors, e-opinion, dietician, and nutrition e-consultation, among others.

One can also connect with a doctor 24/7, 365 days, from anywhere and get their medical needs addressed immediately. The prescription provided by the doctor can be used to order medicines online.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #ICICI Lombard #ICICI Lombard General Insurance #insurance
first published: Dec 10, 2020 03:36 pm

