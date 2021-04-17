MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q4 net profit rises 23% YoY to Rs 346 crore

The Board of Directors of the company has proposed a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY21.

Moneycontrol News
April 17, 2021 / 05:53 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private general insurer, ICICI Lombard General Insurance posted a 22.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its March quarter (Q4) net profit at Rs 345.68 crore.

The general insurer had collected gross direct premium income (GDPI) of Rs 3,478 crore for Q4, a growth of 9.4 percent YoY.

The return on average equity (ROAE) was 21.7 percent in FY21 compared to 20.8 percent in FY20. ROAE was 18.8 percent in Q4FY21 compared to 18.8 percent in Q4FY20.

Solvency ratio was 2.90 at March 31, 2021 as against 2.76 at December 31, 2020. This was higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50. Solvency ratio was 2.17x at March 31, 2020.

As far as the COVID-19 health claims are concerned, general insurers saw 9,80,000 claims being filed worth Rs 14,000 crore.

Close

Related stories

Bhargav Dasgupta , MD & CEO at ICICI Lombard said that the company's share in the number of COVID-19 health claims intimated is 5 percent.

"We have seen a 2.6 percent growth in motor business. This is largely driven by the technology innovations that led to improved renewals," he added.

Among the business segments, motor, marine and health portfolio saw an underwriting loss in Q4. Motor underwriting loss stood at Rs 207.97 crore, marine underwriting loss at Rs 10.18 crore, health (retail) underwriting loss was at Rs 8.77 crore and health (corporate) underwriting loss at Rs 23.4 crore.

The loss ratio for health for ICICI Lombard stood at 78 percent for FY21 compared to 70 percent a year ago.

For the full year (FY21), ICICI Lombard had GDPI of Rs 14,003 crore, showing a 5.2 percent YoY rise.
 The company paid an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share during the year.

The Board of Directors of the company has proposed a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY21. The payment is subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The overall dividend for FY21 including proposed final dividend is Rs 8 per share.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #ICICI Lombard #ICICI Lombard General Insurance #Results
first published: Apr 17, 2021 05:25 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.