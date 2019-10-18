App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q2 net profit up 5%

The board has announced a payment of interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each, for the half-year ended on September 30, 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private non-life insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance posted a 5 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its September quarter (Q2) net profit at Rs 307.91 crore.

The general insurer's underwriting loss came down significantly to Rs 8.75 crore compared to Rs 21.49 crore loss in the year-ago period. The combined ratio stood at 102.6 percent in Q2FY20 compared to 101.1 percent a year ago.

In terms of segments, motor insurance saw an underwriting loss of Rs 102.10 crore in Q2 compared to the underwriting profit of Rs 30.95 crore in the year-ago period.

Close

The gross direct premium income (GDPI) of the insurer stood at Rs 2,953 crore in Q2FY20, which was a 16.4 percent YoY drop. However, the insurer said that excluding the crop segment, GDPI increased by 14.5 percent YoY to Rs 2,898 crore in the September quarter.

related news

The board has announced a payment of an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each, for the half-year ended on September 30, 2019.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 06:38 pm

tags #Business #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Make every wish come true
10% CashBack on Apparel
10% CashBack on Electronics
Swipe & Win iPhone 11 every hour