ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q2 net profit up 5%

Private non-life insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance posted a 5 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its September quarter (Q2) net profit at Rs 307.91 crore.

The general insurer's underwriting loss came down significantly to Rs 8.75 crore compared to Rs 21.49 crore loss in the year-ago period. The combined ratio stood at 102.6 percent in Q2FY20 compared to 101.1 percent a year ago.

In terms of segments, motor insurance saw an underwriting loss of Rs 102.10 crore in Q2 compared to the underwriting profit of Rs 30.95 crore in the year-ago period.

The gross direct premium income (GDPI) of the insurer stood at Rs 2,953 crore in Q2FY20, which was a 16.4 percent YoY drop. However, the insurer said that excluding the crop segment, GDPI increased by 14.5 percent YoY to Rs 2,898 crore in the September quarter.