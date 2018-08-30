App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank votes in favour of appointing Chanda Kochhar on ICICI Securities Board

Kochhar had been earlier sent on leave after the bank started an independent probe into allegations of conflict of interest

Moneycontrol News
 
 
ICICI Bank on Thursday voted in favour of having Chanda Kochhar on the board of ICICI Securities, multiple reports suggest. The bank holds 80 percent stake in ICICI Securities. The vote has sealed Kochhar’s position as the director at ICICI Securities.

Kochhar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of ICICI Bank had been earlier sent on leave after the bank started an independent investigation into allegations of conflict of interest in the bank advancing large loans to the Videocon group, which allegedly had tie-ups with the private lender. The inquiry is being supervised by former Supreme Court judge BN Srikrishna.

On Thursday, the lender had refuted market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)'s charge that it violated disclosure norms in the matter of loans granted to Videocon, by saying that it was unaware of any conflict of interest at that point in time.

There are allegations of impropriety on part of Kochhar in ICICI Bank extending loans to some companies and enjoying reciprocal benefits.

It has been alleged that her family members, including her husband Deepak Kochhar, got financial favours from the borrowers against the loans sanctioned by the bank.

Sebi has already served a notice on Kochhar on dealings of the bank with Videocon Group and Nupower. An independent probe has also been launched by ICICI Bank board to look into the matter.

There are eight members on the board of ICICI Securities of which four are independent directors, two are non-executive non-independent directors who are nominated from ICICI Bank and two are whole time directors.

Two members Managing Director & CEO Shilpa Kumar and Executive Director Ajay Saraf are the whole-time directors on the board of ICICI Securities.

ICICI Securities, Headquartered in Mumbai, offers financial services including brokerage, financial product distribution and investment banking, catering to both retail and institutional clients
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 05:23 pm

