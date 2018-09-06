App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 07:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Chanda tells SEBI wasn't aware of husband's business deals

Chanda Kochhar, who recently stepped as CEO of ICICI Bank amid accusations of conflict of interest, has told the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that she was not aware of any dealings between her husband and the Videocon Group.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Chanda Kochhar, who recently stepped as CEO of ICICI Bank amid accusations of conflict of interest, has told the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that she was not aware of any dealings between her husband and the Videocon Group.

Deepak Kochhar and the Videocon's promoter Venugopal Dhoot have been accused of using a Rs 3,250-crore loan from ICICI to finance Nupower, an energy firm they had set up.

On May 23, SEBI had issued a notice to Kochhar asking her to reply to specific charges of conflict on interest.

Sources told Business Standard that Chanda gave a 30-page reply in which she cited several points in her defence.

related news

“The interest of the Videocon group directly or indirectly in the company owned/managed by Deepak Kochhar was never brought to the notice of the MD and CEO, since both had their professional life and were bound by respective confidentiality clauses,” she is said to have told SEBI.

Justifying her position in the case, Chanda in detail listed the chronology of events, her limited role in the loan disbursement, particularly in the case of Videocon Industries, and the process involved in the sanctioning of corporate loans, a source told the newspaper.

When the loan was sanctioned in 2012, Chanda was not the chairperson of the credit committee and it was led by K V Kamath, according to records. In addition, ICICI Bank sanctioned only a part (Rs 3,250 crore) of a Rs 40,000-crore loan that had been approved by a consortium of 20 banks.

In the letter, Chanda claims to have attended only eight out of the 30 meetings held for the Videocon group ever since she took over as MD and CEO of the bank. According to her, no fresh disbursal was made to the group while the loan moved to consortium-based lending.

Videocon group was classified as a non-performing asset (NPA) in 2017.

Chanda also pointed out that business dealings between Videocon Industries and ICICI Bank had existed since 1985.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 07:41 pm

tags #Chanda Kochhar #Companies #ICICI Bank #Videocon

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.