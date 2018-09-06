ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Chanda tells SEBI wasn't aware of husband's business deals

Chanda Kochhar, who recently stepped as CEO of ICICI Bank amid accusations of conflict of interest, has told the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that she was not aware of any dealings between her husband and the Videocon Group.

Deepak Kochhar and the Videocon's promoter Venugopal Dhoot have been accused of using a Rs 3,250-crore loan from ICICI to finance Nupower, an energy firm they had set up.

On May 23, SEBI had issued a notice to Kochhar asking her to reply to specific charges of conflict on interest.

Sources told Business Standard that Chanda gave a 30-page reply in which she cited several points in her defence.

“The interest of the Videocon group directly or indirectly in the company owned/managed by Deepak Kochhar was never brought to the notice of the MD and CEO, since both had their professional life and were bound by respective confidentiality clauses,” she is said to have told SEBI.

Justifying her position in the case, Chanda in detail listed the chronology of events, her limited role in the loan disbursement, particularly in the case of Videocon Industries, and the process involved in the sanctioning of corporate loans, a source told the newspaper.

When the loan was sanctioned in 2012, Chanda was not the chairperson of the credit committee and it was led by K V Kamath, according to records. In addition, ICICI Bank sanctioned only a part (Rs 3,250 crore) of a Rs 40,000-crore loan that had been approved by a consortium of 20 banks.

In the letter, Chanda claims to have attended only eight out of the 30 meetings held for the Videocon group ever since she took over as MD and CEO of the bank. According to her, no fresh disbursal was made to the group while the loan moved to consortium-based lending.

Videocon group was classified as a non-performing asset (NPA) in 2017.

Chanda also pointed out that business dealings between Videocon Industries and ICICI Bank had existed since 1985.