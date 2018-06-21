App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank set to appoint law and risk assessment specialists to probe Chanda Kochhar

The final decision to appoint the consultants will be taken by Srikrishna, who is heading the independent enquiry panel

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Law firm Luthra & Luthra will be conducting a forensic audit of the transactions between ICICI Bank, Videocon Industries and and other clients, Control Risks will look at regulatory violations overseas.

The two firms will be assisting former Supreme Court judge BN Srikrishna in his probe against ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, said a Business Standard report.

However, the final decision to appoint the consultants will be taken by Srikrishna, who is heading the independent enquiry panel.

On May 30, the ICICI Bank board instituted the independent enquiry to probe its CEO after various government agencies and markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) sent notices to the bank.

related news

The notices have been issued relating to allegations raised by two whistleblowers charging Kochhar and her family of receiving benefits against loans given by ICICI Bank to Videocon Group.

Under pressure, the board, on Monday, created a new position of a Chief Operating Officer (COO) overnight, to be occupied by Sandeep Bakhshi, from the group company ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

Bakhshi will report the board while Kochhar will remain on leave till the enquiry is concluded.

The report adds that the investigation will take at least four to six months to complete as many transactions took place in tax havens abroad. If the probe gets extended, it will be closer to the end of Kochhar’s term in March next year.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 02:19 pm

tags #Chanda Kochhar #ICICI Bank #RBI #SEBI #Videocon

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.